AEW has announced more matchups for this Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy and more top stars in action. Check it out the updated lineup below.

-Orange Cassidy versus Adam Cole

-Malakai Black versus Griff Garrison

-Sting/Darby Allin/CM Punk versus FTR/MJF

-Ruby Soho versus Nyla Rose semifinals of the TBS title tournament

-Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone have a Christmas party

-More details about the Owen Hart Tournament