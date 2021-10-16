AEW has announced more matchups for tomorrow’s special Saturday edition of Dynamite on TNT. Check out the updated lineup below.

-The Lucha Bros versus Two Masked Men (w/Andrade) for the AAA tag team championship

-Dante Martin versus Malakai Black

-Bryan Danielson versus Bobby Fish

-Kiera Hogan versus Penelope Ford

-Jon Moxley versus Wheeler Yuta

-AEW Full Gear Brackets to be announced

AEW has also announced that Andrade El Idolo will take on PAC for the second time on next week’s Rampage. On that same show AEW will reveal the brackets for the women’s tournament to crown the first ever TBS Women’s champion.