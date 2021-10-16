WWE’s purple brand program returns this evening.

Immediately following this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the latest installment of WWE 205 Live premieres on the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Odyssey Jones in a non-title match, as well as Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action and Boa vs. Jeet Rama.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, October 15, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (10/15/2021)

The regular signature open airs to get this week’s purple brand program off-and-running and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida where the commentary duo welcomes us to tonight’s show.

Boa vs. Jeet Rama

From there, we head down to ringside as it’s time to get ready for our first of three advertised matches for tonight’s show.

Boa and Jeet Rama make their way out and head down to the ring and then the bell sounds for this one-on-one showdown.

The opening contest is off-and-running and we see both guys slow to get started. When they do, they trade kicks and strikes until finally we see the arm get worked over.

Back on their feet, they exchange more strikes and now we see Boa fighting into the lead. He lands a bunch of kicks to the legs and then manages to pick up the pin fall victory.

Winner: Boa

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Taylor Garland & Keagan Scott

After a quick break we return and head back down to the ring for our second of three matches on tap for tonight’s show.

There’s a bar fight feel in the house, folks, as the duo of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen make their way down to the ring for tag-team action.

The established talents will be locking horns in tag-team action against a local enhancement team. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

This one is kept as basic as basic gets as these two pick up the squash match victory, as it’s pickup truck and blue jeans city!

Winners: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Roderick Strong vs. Odyssey Jones

After another quick break we return back inside the CWC where we head back down to the ring as it’s time for our third and final bout of the evening.

In tonight’s main event, it will be NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in non-title action against the big man, Odyssey Jones.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Early on we see the speed and quickness of Strong keeping him looking well, but Jones’ size and strength eventually takes over.

Like a brickhouse, we see Jones taking it to the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Jones hits a big splash after bouncing off the ropes. The fans are breaking out in “This is awesome” chants as the action reaches another level.

Finally, as Strong was looking to get all he can handle and then some from the big guy, he finally manages to pull off the unexpected victory from the jaws of defeat. After the match, The Diamond Mine hits the ring to celebrate with Strong. They end the show by putting 205 Live on notice. That’s how this one goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Roderick Strong