Two more matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

The episode will be headlined by three multi-person matches – a Trios match with TBS Title Tournament competitors, The Gunn Club in Trios action, and an eight-man match with The Dark Order taking on 2point0, Serpentico and Daniel Garcia.

There will also be an appearance by Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s AEW Dark episode will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel, and was taped this past Friday night at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. You can click here for spoilers.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Mark Sterling and Jade Cargill will appear

* Jamie Hayter vs. Tiffany Nieves

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Aaron Solo

* Lance Archer vs. OT Fernandez

* Kris Statlander, Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose, Diamante and Emi Sakura

* The Gunn Club vs. Dean Alexander, Diamond Sheik and Alex Chamberlain

* Daniel Garcia, 2point0 and Serpentico vs. The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels, 10 and Colt Cabana

