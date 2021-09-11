Former two-time WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt has remained one of the biggest free agents in the wrestling market since his release from WWE back in July, with rumors surfacing that both IMPACT and AEW were interested in the Eater of Worlds’ talents.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both promotions are still interested in adding Wyatt to their roster, but no word on which Wyatt would prefer to sign with. The report states that if he were to join IMPACT his likely debut would be at the October 23rd Bound For Glory pay per view in Las Vegas, the same event that Adam Scherr (fka as Braun Strowman) is expected to appear.

However, if Wyatt signs with AEW then it is believed he would debut on the September 29th edition of Dynamite on TNT, which takes place from Rochester New York, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee who was one of Wyatt’s close friends and former stable mates during their partnership in WWE.

Neither AEW or IMPACT have yet to making any sort of teases that Wyatt will be coming in. We’ll keep you updated.