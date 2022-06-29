The full line-up of matches has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Great American Bash episode.

WWE has announced Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton, plus Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams for next week’s special event. These two feuds have gone on for a few weeks, and now the rivals will meet at the Great American Bash.

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air next Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with footage of Lee from tonight’s show:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

