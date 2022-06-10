WWE’s MVP took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to the report on a tense confrontation he had with AEW’s Chris Jericho at a hotel in mid-May following the AEW Dynamite taping in Houston.

As noted, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there was a confrontation between MVP and Jericho inside the hotel that AEW talents were staying in following the May 18 Dynamite taping in Houston, where MVP resides at times. The incident reportedly took place at around 1am local time, following the Dynamite taping held earlier that night

The story is that Jericho was talking to Matt Hardy when MVP showed up. Apparently they had words but most people didn’t know what was going on and thought MVP was just kidding around until it became clear he wasn’t kidding. Jericho reportedly told MVP that he “doesn’t fight jobbers” as Jericho stepped into the elevator, and MVP was “screaming” about it from the lobby. It was described as a “tense situation” but “nothing bad happened.”

In an update, MVP took to Twitter this afternoon and indicated that some of the reported details were wrong.

“Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets. [smirking face emoji],” he wrote.

MVP did not elaborate on what details he was referring to.

The Observer report also noted that MVP and Jericho “had a falling out” over something that “happened 18 months ago,” which apparently led to the hotel confrontation. While the report did not specify that the falling out was over, it’s believed that this has to do with MVP’s response to Jericho’s November 2020 tweet on the U.S. Presidential election. Those tweets can be seen below. MVP revealed in April 2021 that Jericho blocked him over the exchange.

Jericho has not publicly commented on the confrontation as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

https://twitter.com/The305MVP/status/1535269978043211776

Delete this. 🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020

I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

Yup — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

