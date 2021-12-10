The line-up for the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match has been revealed.

It was announced on last night’s Impact Wrestling, by Impact Hall of Famer and official Gail Kim, that the Knockouts Ultimate X at Hard To Kill will feature Chelsea Green, Lady Frost, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Rachael Ellering, and Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace.

The winner of the match will receive a future shot at the Impact Knockouts Title, currently held by Mickie James. James will defend against Deonna Purrazzo at Hard To Kill.

It was also announced on Impact that Hard To Kill will feature Jonah vs. Josh Alexander. This comes after Jonah made his Impact debut by destroying Alexander at Turning Point last month.

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

