WWE stars and current women’s tag champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart were the latest guests on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss their tag title win on SmackDown several weeks ago, the very first major championship that Tamina has won in her 11-years with the company. Hear highlights from their interview below.

Tamina says she expected to get releases when the pandemic hit last year:

Knowing that it was coming up on 11 years and we had the pandemic last year and jobs were on the line, that’s why I kept saying, ‘If I never get a title, I had a great career and have been blessed.’ I still had the drive of, ‘I still want a championship.

Natalya would tell people that once she teamed with Tamina she knew they would win the tag titles:

I made it my mission since Tamina & I formed a tag team. I told everyone, ‘We’re going to do this.’ At WrestleMania, we came so close and came up short. We were so emotional because we were like, ‘What if we don’t get the chance again?’ TJ said, ‘You will, just keep fighting.’ I think about some of the greatest superstars in industry and they never stopped fighting or dreaming. The best success stories are the ones that never had it easy and that made everyone rally behind us and turned us into babyfaces when we’re really heels at heart.

Natalya adds that Bayley rallied the troops after their big win over Baszler and Jax:

I had no idea that Bayley rallied the troops and got all the girls into Gorilla during our match the night we won the titles. Every girl in the locker room, no matter what role, was there and they were jumping up and down. TJ said the girls created a fan-like environment in Gorilla when we won the titles where even Vince was like, ‘Holy shit.’ The girls are ride or die. We’ve all grown close to each other and want to give and see each other succeed. I had a little guilt winning the titles because as much as I felt like we deserved it, especially Tamina, I also look at Ruby and Liv. They’re the longest-formed tag team in WWE and we want them to have a chance and a moment. I’m super excited about competing against Ruby and Liv because they are two of the best in the division. In us winning, it’ll also be part of their success. We know how to pay it forward.

