Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite line-up.

Ford vs. Rosa was made after Ford continued to attack Masha Slamovich after defeating her on AEW Dark last night. Rosa, who was on guest commentary, rushed the ring to make the save for her friend, and then requested a match with Ford.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the Ford vs. Rosa announcement:

* The Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 – MJF vs. Chris Jericho (no Judas entrance, no Judas Effect)

* Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara plus a major announcement from Guevara

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0 in a Texas Tornado Match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Jurassic Express

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will be in action

* Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

.@thePenelopeFord continued to assault her beaten opponent @mashaslamovich after the bell on #AEWDark so guest commentator @thunderrosa22 ran in to save her friend! Thunder Rosa requested a match vs Penelope & GM @TonyKhan booked it for #AEWDynamite tonight Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/W3R52M6ZsP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2021

