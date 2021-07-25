Today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam pay per view saw three titles change hands.

Robbie Eagles is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion.

The Aussie superstar defeated El Desperado at this morning’s Wrestle Grand Slam pay per view from the legendary Tokyo Dome to begin his first reign with the title. Shortly afterwards Hiromu Takahashi appeared to issue a challenge to the new champ, a match that will take place at a future date.

Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi are your new IWGP tag team champions after defeated LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. This was the longest tag team title match in Tokyo Dome history at just under 40 minutes.

Finally…Chase Owens won the KOPW 2021 title on the Pre-Show, ending the reign of the inaugural champion, Toru Yano.