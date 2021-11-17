Kenny Omega is expected to undergo surgery soon.

It was reported earlier this week that Omega was scheduled to have his various ailments and injuries checked out on Wednesday, and that a decision on his future would be made at that time.

In an update, word now making the rounds is that Omega may be out of action for an extended period of time, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that he will need shoulder surgery.

The hope is that officials will have some clarity on Omega’s status and future sometime within this week.

It’s been reported that Omega planned to take some time off at some point as he’s been dealing with injuries that go back a few years. He was badly banged up when AEW launched in 2019 following his grueling run with NJPW.

Omega dropped the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page in the main event of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, and despite his injuries and the need for time off, was reportedly determined to see the Hangman storyline come to completion, as it did at the pay-per-view.

Omega is still the AAA Mega Champion, and is scheduled to defend against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II event on December 4. There’s no word on if that will be changed, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Omega’s status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.