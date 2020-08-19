New Details on Riddick Moss Being Away from WWE TV

Fightful Select has reported new details on why Riddick Moss was out of WWE action for a few months.

Moss had noted that he was out of action while he cared for a family member that was at risk of COVID-19 due to cystic fibrosis. However, the report noted that Moss was sat out by former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman as a result, to avoid any potential heat of making the decision himself.

It’s worth noting that Heyman was very high on Moss at the time, and a big push was planned for him, according to high level sources in WWE creative. This is when Moss was the WWE 24/7 Champion.

It was noted that WWE respected Moss’ wishes and created a story to get the title off him. This is why we saw the unconventional outdoor title switch with R-Truth in March, just a few weeks after WWE moved their tapings to the Performance Center due to COVID-19.

Moss is currently working RAW Underground.

