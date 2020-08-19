New Details on Riddick Moss Being Away from WWE TV

Fightful Select has reported new details on why Riddick Moss was out of WWE action for a few months.
Moss had noted that he was out of action while he cared for a family member that was at risk of COVID-19 due to cystic fibrosis. However, the report noted that Moss was sat out by former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman as a result, to avoid any potential heat of making the decision himself.
It’s worth noting that Heyman was very high on Moss at the time, and a big push was planned for him, according to high level sources in WWE creative. This is when Moss was the WWE 24/7 Champion.
It was noted that WWE respected Moss’ wishes and created a story to get the title off him. This is why we saw the unconventional outdoor title switch with R-Truth in March, just a few weeks after WWE moved their tapings to the Performance Center due to COVID-19.
Moss is currently working RAW Underground.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE THUNDERDOME Registration Open, Rules For Virtual Fans
- Top WWE Stars Returning Soon?, Backstage News on Vince McMahon and the WWE ThunderDome Launch
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire