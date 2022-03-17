New details are being revealed on the much-anticipated AEW console video game.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there will be a story mode for the game, and that some of the AEW wrestlers are giving input into the game storylines. It was also noted that several members of the Yuke’s team that helped create popular RAW vs. SmackDown video games are also a part of this story mode process.

While Yuke’s is known to be the developer of the AEW video game, no publisher has been announced. It’s believed that once the publisher is confirmed, there will be more information released, such as a release date and other details.

Kenny Omega is said to be determined for the AEW video game to be a success, and word is that he understands how integral a great showing could be.

The video game is reportedly coming along as AEW music producer Mikey Rukus recently stated that there was a soft deadline for some of the music for the story mode to be completed the week before the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Furthermore, new AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa recently revealed that her prototype for the game has already been created, and was shown to her.

The official AEW video game is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW video game. For those who missed it, below are a few videos released last year:

