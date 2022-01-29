A new trailer for WWE 2K22 has leaked online.

The footage shows off some of the game’s gameplay, as well as glimpses of some of your favorite WWE superstars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Asuka, Big E, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and lucha-libre legend Rey Myserio, who is on this year’s cover.

Aside from the new footage Universal champion Roman Reigns tweeted a video revealing his character’s rating in 2k22, which stands at a 95. You can see the alternative trailer, as well as the Reigns tweet, below.