New Japan Cup Results 3/21/21

Night 13

Xeibo Arena Sendai

Sendai, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tsuji attacks Taichi before the bell rings. Uemura with forearm shivers. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Douki whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Uemura bodyslams Douki for a two count. Douki denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura backs Douki into the ropes. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki clotheslines Uemura. Uemura rolls Douki over for a two count. Uemura slaps Douki in the face. Douki dumps Uemura out of the ring. Douki repeatedly whips Uemura into the steel barricades. Douki viciously attacks Uemura with a lead pipe. All hell is breaking loose in Sendai. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Tsuji’s neck. The referee admonishes Taichi. Douki rolls Uemura back into the ring. Douki toys around with Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Uemura. Douki tags in Taichi.

Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Uemura in the back. Taichi stands on Uemura’s face. Choke Hold Party. Suzuki Gun attacks Uemura behind the referee’s back. Taichi tags in Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre kicks Uemura in the chest. Uemura dropkicks Sabre. Uemura tags in Kidd. Kidd blocks a boot from Sabre. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd sends Sabre to the corner. Kidd with a single leg takedown. Kidd cartwheels around Sabre. Kidd bodyslams Sabre. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre transitions into a single leg crab. Tsuji runs interference. Taichi dumps Tsuji out of the ring. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s back. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks the the left hamstring of Kidd. Kidd rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Kidd whips Sabre across the ring. Kidd goes for a dropkick, but Sabre holds onto the ropes. Kidd denies The European Clutch.

Kidd rolls Sabre over for a two count. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre with another hamstring kick. Kidd with an uppercut/forearm combination. Kidd dropkicks Sabre. Taichi and Tsuji are tagged in. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Taichi chokes Tsuji. Taichi with The Big Boot. Taichi goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Back-Breaker, but Tsuji counters with a deep arm-drag. Tsuji dropkicks Taichi. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Tsuji bodyslams Taichi. Uemura with a leaping elbow drop. Assisted Splash for a two count. Uemura dumps Douki out of the ring. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji refuses to let go of the hold. Douki uppercuts Tsuji. Tsuji bodyslams Douki. Tsuji with a Stinger Splash. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Tsuji rolls Taichi over for a two count. Tsuji Powerslams Taichi for a two count. Taichi sends Tsuji face first into the canvas. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi connects with The Back Drop Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan vs. Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma

The Great O-Khan and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Khan backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan slaps Honma in the face. Honma decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Khan inadvertently knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Khan denies The Hip Toss. Khan with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Khan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima gets in the way. Double Suplex. Double Elbow Drop. Kojima with a SomerSault Senton. Khan avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Cobb dumps Kojima out of the ring. Khan repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Khan applies a modified cravate. Khan throws Honma into the canvas for a two count. Khan slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb headbutts Honma in the back. Cobb hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Cobb bodyslams Honma. Cobb mocks Honma. Cobb drives Honma back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Honma in the gut. Khan talks smack to Honma. Honma with an inside cradle for a two count. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma drops Khan with The DDT. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima blasts Cobb off the apron. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with a toe kick. Kojima follows that with The DDT. Khan chops the left ear of Kojima. Khan with a throat thrust. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan denies The Koji Cutter. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb drives his knee into Kojima’s back. Cobb with a BackBreaker for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kojima blocks a lariat from Cobb. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Honma ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Honma kicks Cobb in the gut. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Kojima and Honma gangs up on Cobb. Kojima with a Vertical Suplex. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Combination Attack by The Empire. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Khan dumps Kojima out of the ring. Honma kicks Cobb in the face. Lariat Exchange. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Third Match: EVIL, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. Yoshi Hashi, SHO, and Toru Yano In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. EVIL is putting the boots to Yano. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. EVIL rolls Yano back into the ring. EVIL stomps on Yano’s chest. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. EVIL attacks Yano from behind. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Togo blinds Yano with the towel. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Yano tags in Sho. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho drops EVIL with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Sho into the exposed steel. Takahashi clears the ring. EVIL rams his boot across Sho’s face. EVIL dumps Sho out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Sendai.

EVIL drives Sho back first into the barricade. EVIL rolls Sho back into the ring. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi sends Sho back first into the exposed steel for a two count. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling Headbutt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in Kenta. Sho with forearm shivers. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Kenta whips Sho into the exposed steel for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Sho in the back. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta pulls Sho down to the mat. Sho blocks a boot from Kenta. Kenta rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Hashi. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi drops Kenta with a NeckBreaker.

Hashi knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi has Kenta draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Kenta. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Kenta with The DDT. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Takahashi clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Hashi takes a ride on The Bullet Club Train. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Hashi denies The Miami Shine. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi hits The Backstabber. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. EVIL runs interference. EVIL dumps Yano out of the ring. Takahashi negates The Kumagoroshi. Kenta with The Big Boot. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Sho gets in the way. Kenta and Sho are brawling on the outside. The referee is distracted by Togo. Takahashi nails Hashi with the pimp stick. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta brutally attacks Hashi with the bow staff.

Winner: EVIL, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and David Finlay will start things off. Naito mocks Robinson. Finlay tags out to Robinson. Robinson mocks Naito. Bushi attacks Robinson from behind Naito tees off on Robinson. Double Irish Whip. Robinson launches Bushi over the top rope. Robinson decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Robinson avoids the corner dropkick. Robinson with a Hip Toss. Robinson bodyslams Naito. Robinson dropkicks Naito. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Finlay with a basement uppercut for a two count. Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay with two uppercuts. Naito hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Bushi delivers another cheap shot from behind. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Finlay. LIJ clears the ring. Naito with an elbow drop across the left knee of Finlay. Naito applies a leg lock. Finlay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito stomps on the left knee of Finlay. Naito applies a front face lock. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada punches Finlay in the back. Sanada kicks the left knee of Finlay. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Finlay. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada tags in Bushi. Wish Bone Attack. Bushi slams Finlay’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with two overhand chops. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Finlay denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks the left knee of Finlay. Finlay responds with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Naito and Robinson are tagged in. Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Robinson knocks Sanada off the apron. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Robinson with another Senton Splash. Robinson kicks Bushi in the gut. Robinson drops Bushi with The Running Bulldog. Robinson scores his third senton splash of the match. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Robinson goes for The Jack Hammer, but Naito blocks it. Naito decks Robinson with a back elbow smash. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Naito tags in Sanada.

Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Robinson. Robinson goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dodges The Leg Lariat. Robinson with The SpineBuster. Robinson tags in Henare. Forearm Exchange. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a flying shoulder tackle. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Henare shoves down the referee. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Henare goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada turns The TKO into Skull End. Finlay drops Sanada with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Finlay. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Double Irish Whip. Henare with a Double Spear. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sanada denies The TOA Bottom. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens w/Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs White into the ropes. White turns Tanahashi over. White kicks Tanahashi in the gut. White with a straight right hand. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White with a forearm smash. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. White with a gut punch. Okada hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo trips Okada from the outside. White dumps Okada out of the ring. That leads us to a massive pier six brawl on the outside. Gedo wraps a towel around Okada’s neck. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. White repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. White stands on the midsection of Okada. White tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business.

Red Shoes admonishes Fale. Fale knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Fale punches Okada in the back. Fale tags in Owens. Okada pays another visit to The Tongan Massage Parlor. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Ibushi. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens applies a rear chin lock. Owens transitions into the cravate. Owens tags in Fale. Fale delivers a gut punch. Misfired Bodyslams. Fale with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Okada bodyslams Fale. Fale tags in White. White stops Okada in his tracks. White with a knee lift. Okada drops White with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Owens off the apron. Tanahashi kicks White in the face. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. White denies The SlingBlade. Standing Switch Exchange. White tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. White drops Tanahashi with The Spike DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

White continues to knock Ibushi off the apron. White flexes his muscles. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White hammers down on the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with Twist and Shout. White tags in Owens. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Tanahashi for a two count. Owens goes for The Jewel Heist, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Owens with three sharp elbow strikes. Tanahashi answers with an open palm strike. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi and Owens are trading back and forth shots. Owens avoids The Pump Knee Strike. Owens with an Inside Out Lariat. Ibushi takes a ride on The Bullet Club Train. Owens with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Okada counters with The Big Boot. Fale with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Tanahashi drops White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Ibushi nails Owens with The V-Trigger. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay w/Bea Priestley In The Finals Of The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Ospreay into the ropes. Ospreay turns Takagi over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Ospreay with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Side Headlock Exchange. Takagi grabs Ospreay’s hair. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Takagi drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay pops back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Takagi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi goes for a WheelBarrow Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Takagi denies The OsCutter. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Ospreay slaps Takagi in the face. Ospreay with two forearm smashes. Ospreay uppercuts Takagi. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Takagi sends Ospreay to the corner. Takagi catches Ospreay in mid-air. Takagi fish hooks Ospreay. Takagi dumps Ospreay face first on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Takagi sends Ospreay back first into the steel barricade. Takagi hammers down on the right shoulder of Ospreay. Takagi kicks the barricade for added pressure. Takagi rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Takagi slams the right shoulder of Ospreay on the canvas. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Takagi grabs the injured nose of Ospreay. Takagi abuses Red Shoes five count. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi with a knee drop. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay with a Desperation Cutter.

Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay drops Takagi with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay repeatedly whips Takagi back first into the barricades. Ospreay rips off Takagi’s medical tape. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the barricade. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Ospreay stomps on Takagi’s back. Ospreay with a forearm shot across the back of Takagi. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the chest. Ospreay stands on Takagi’s back. Ospreay repeatedly drives his knee into Takagi’s back. Ospreay with a low dropkick for a two count. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a one count. Ospreay uppercuts Takagi. Ospreay whips Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies a bodyscissors hold. Ospreay with another forearm shiver across the back of Takagi. Takagi side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the face. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Ospreay with The Fake Out DDT.

Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Ospreay avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay goes for The Handspring RoundHouse Kick, but Takagi counters with The Death Valley Bomb. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay regroups on the outside. Ospreay uses Bea as a human shield. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi rakes the eyes of Ospreay. Bea continues to run interference. Ospreay sends Takagi face first into the steel ring post. Ospreay pulls out a table from under the ring. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi blocks it. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Takagi catches Ospreay in mid-air. Takagi repeatedly slams Ospreay’s head on the ring apron. Bea pulls the table away. Ospreay slides out of the ring. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay dives over Takagi. Takagi dumps Ospreay face first on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay blocks a lariat from Takagi. Ospreay SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi with a Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Takagi applies The STF. Ospreay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Takagi drops Ospreay with Noshigami for a two count. Ospreay denies Made In Japan. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Takagi goes for an Inside Out Lariat, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Ospreay clotheslines Takagi. Ospreay with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Takagi dodges The Helluva Kick. Stalemate on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Ospreay with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Takagi blocks it. Ospreay with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi HeadButts Ospreay. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count.

Ospreay kicks Takagi in the face. Ospreay hits The OsCutter on the floor. Ospreay lays Takagi flat on the table. Ospreay lands The 450 Splash through the table. Bea throws Ospreay back into the ring. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Ospreay with The Coast to Coast. Ospreay follows that with The Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ospreay prepares for The Hidden Blade. Red Shoes checks on Takagi. Ospreay toys around with Takagi. Takagi negates The Storm Breaker. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Takagi is pissed. Takagi hulks up. Takagi with machine gun forearms. Takagi with three corner clotheslines. Ospreay drops Takagi with London Has Fallen. Takagi dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Ospreay counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Takagi drills Ospreay with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Ospreay counters with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with Two Rolling Elbows. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Takagi with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Ospreay calls out Ibushi. Ospreay tells Ibushi that he cares more about becoming champion than anything in this world. Ospreay surprisingly drops Bea Priestley with The Cutter to close the show.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

