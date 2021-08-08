Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Issacs, and Danny Limelight has been added to the NJPW Resurgence event.

Here is the updated card for the show that takes place from LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California:

* Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Issacs, and Danny Limelight

* Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay (NEVER Openweight Championship Match)

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP U.S. Championship Match)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose

* Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

* Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita

* Jon Moxley & X vs. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows