IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima will be taking on former world champion Eddie Edwards on next week’s edition of Impact on AXS.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK BELOW:

-Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers versus Sami Callihan, Moose, & Chris Sabin

-TJP & Fallah Bahh versus Willie Mack & Rich Swann

-Chris Bey versus Petey Williams

-Eddie Edwards versus Satoshi Kojima