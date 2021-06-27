IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima will be taking on former world champion Eddie Edwards on next week’s edition of Impact on AXS.
.@TheEddieEdwards faces @cozy_lariat THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/eNQHciTKqA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 27, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK BELOW:
-Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers versus Sami Callihan, Moose, & Chris Sabin
-TJP & Fallah Bahh versus Willie Mack & Rich Swann
-Chris Bey versus Petey Williams
-Eddie Edwards versus Satoshi Kojima