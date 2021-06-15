Two new tag team matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will team with Dakota Kai to face Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Gonzalez, who retained over Ember Moon at “Takeover: In Your House” on Sunday, recently made it known that she is looking to once again win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. This will be the first tag match for Catanzaro and Carter since their loss to Tian Sha on the March 31 NXT show, which really was a loss to just Xia Li. Before that they last teamed on the February 17 show, for a win over Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

WWE has also announced Breezango’s Fandango and Tyler Breeze vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner for tonight’s show.

This match comes after NXT UK Champion WALTER recently ordered Barthel and Aichner to make up for their September 2020 title loss to Breezango.

As noted, tonight’s NXT show is scheduled to open with a promo by NXT General Manager William Regal, while the Tornado Rules tag team match is scheduled to close the show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s post-Takeover edition of NXT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* Imperium vs. Breezango

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.