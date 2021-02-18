On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT it was revealed that Adam “Hangman” Page will be taking on Matt Hardy at the March 7th Revolution pay per view. Page tricked Hardy into signing a match contract on last week’s program when Hardy thought he was getting the Hangman to join his brand. Not only that…but if the Broken One loses at Revolution, Page inherits all of his earnings from the first quarter of 2021.

UPDATED CARD FOR REVOLUTION

-The Young Bucks or Santana and Ortiz versus Chris Jericho/MJF for the AEW tag team championship

-Hikaru Shida versus the winner of the women’s eliminator tournament for the AEW women’s championship

-Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) versus Sting/Darby Allin in a street fight