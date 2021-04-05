Impact Wrestling has announced new matches for their big move back to Thursday night.

As noted, Before The Impact and the flagship Impact TV show will move back to Thursday nights beginning this Thursday, April 8 on AXS TV. It was previously announced that the six-man main event will feature Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

Impact has announced that Jazz vs. Susan will be featured on Before The Impact, which airs at 7pm ET as the lead-in to Impact.

Impact has also announced Chris Sabin vs. Deaner for Thursday’s show, plus six-woman action with Neveah, Alisha Edwards and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Havok and Jordynne Grace.

Impact will also feature XXXL’s Larry D and Acey Romero vs. Sami Callihan and a mystery partner. It’s being teased that Trey Miguel will join forces with Sami.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Chris Sabin vs. Deaner

* Neveah, Alisha Edwards and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Havok and Jordynne Grace

* XXXL vs. Sami Callihan and a mystery partner

* Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers

* Susan vs. Jazz (Before The Impact)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.