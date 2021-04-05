On the latest edition of his Wrestling With The Week podcast AEW star Scorpio Sky spoke about his new pairing with All Ego Ethan Page, explaining that the team was formed due to frustrations for both men. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Page was heavily courted when coming in but has gotten lost in the shuffle with guys like Christian and Sting:

“Here’s the thing, he was heavily courted by AEW. He was brought into the company and they were supposed to roll the carpet out for him. He was supposed to get the spotlight. He was supposed to get big matches on television and they, as he said in the promo, AEW has not fulfilled their end of the deal. They got him to put his name on the paper and then that was it. ‘Forget about you, we are moving on to Christian Cage, we are moving on to Darby and Sting.”

Says he was also frustrated which led to their pairing:

“The same thing happened to me. It’s been years now and last year was supposed to be the big grand opening of my singles career and they were supposed to roll out the red carpet for me and it did not happen and so I went to him when I saw he was already, you know, couple weeks in he was a little bit frustrated. I said, ‘Hey, listen I know how you feel. Let’s talk about it’, and now, you’re going to see what happens next.”

