WWE has announced two new matchups for this week’s edition of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

-Rising star Tony D’Angelo will be in action.

-Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Io Shirai, and Zoey Stark will all face off at Halloween Havoc for the NXT tag team titles, but first one member of each team will meet in a triple-threat on Tuesday.

One competitor from each tag team will battle in a Triple Threat Match Tuesday night on #WWENXT 2.0. Who will represent each tandem? pic.twitter.com/sXioHdJxA8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 17, 2021

UPDATE LINEUP FOR NXT 2.0 IS BELOW:

-Grizzled Young Veterans versus Tommaso Ciampa/Bron Breakker

-Andre Chase versus Odyssey Jones

-Women’s Triple Threat

