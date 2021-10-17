During his appearance on WINCLY, Nick Mondo explained the nature of his working relationship with AEW and why he doesn’t work for them anymore. Here’s what he had to say:

I worked for them up until the pandemic,” Mondo said. “I was working with a third-party company that does video work for them. But they had to cutback (on those expenses), and I lost my gig when the pandemic started. But yeah, the first five months or so after AEW started, I was working full time for them, and touring with them.

Credit: WINCLY.