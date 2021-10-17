WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter earlier today to hype up his Hell in a Cell showdown with Seth Rollins at this upcoming Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia. The R-Rated superstar calls Rollins one of the “best to ever do it” as he reflects on the last 22-years of his illustrious career.

He writes, “22 years ago today we started truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride.”

Edge and Rollins are currently tied at one win each, with the HIAC bout set to be their rubber match. Check it out below.