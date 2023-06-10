WWE has announced two more matches for Monday’s RAW.

Cody Rhodes will wrestle The Miz once again on RAW.

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes defeated Miz on the April 11, 2022 RAW and then again by DQ on the May 23, 2022 RAW. They worked a multi-man match back in May, but RAW will be their third singles TV match since Rhodes came back to WWE. Rhodes also defeated The Miz in the June 2 SmackDown dark match.

Last week’s RAW saw Rhodes appear on MizTV, which led to Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley confronting Rhodes. Mysterio ended up hitting a cheap shot on Rhodes, then retreating. Rhodes ended the segment by hitting Miz with his cast.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will also be in action on RAW as they face WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in non-title action.

Owens and Zayn have feuded with Imperium for a few weeks now. GUNTHER picked up a non-title win over Owens this past Monday. While Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHER is rumored for Money In the Bank, it’s also expected that Owens and Zayn will defend against Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Below is a promo for Monday’s RAW from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, along with the updated card:

* Money In the Bank Qualifier: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match

