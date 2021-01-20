Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that CONTRA Unit’s Daivari will be making his in-ring debut against lucha-libre star Zenshi on tonight’s edition of Fusion. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) announced Daivari vs. Zenshi for tonight’s MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

CONTRA’s super soldier is set to make his debut against Latin American double champion Zenshi.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/1YhcebcIxt8.

The middleweight bout sets in motion CONTRA’s aggressive pursuit of securing championships in every division in Major League Wrestling.

Revealing himself to be the newest soldier in CONTRA’s war on MLW, a much stronger, physically intimidating and violent Daivari joined CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch in a vicious attack of Injustice’s Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver at Kings of Colosseum.

The bigger and stronger Daivari looked maniacal as he destroyed Reed’s reinforced chest protector with his bare hands.

Now CONTRA will unleash their Iranian super soldier in the middleweight division as CONTRA eyes controlling all championships in MLW.

Will Daivari make good on vowing to punish all who dare step foot in the ring with him? Or will Zenshi unleash an his explosive and unpredictable attacks and vanquish CONTRA’s new super soldier?

Find out tonight on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH | World Heavyweight Championship

•Tom Lawlor goes on record on ACH attack

•Alicia Atout exclusive interview with Salina de la Renta

•Grudge Match: Daivari vs. Zenshi

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.