The new MLW Azteca mini-series has been announced.

MLW announced today that they will enter the masked world of Mexican lucha libre with MLW Azteca. The stand-alone mini-series will premiere on Thursday, January 6 at 8pm ET.

MLW noted in their press release that MLW Azteca will feature “the grandest luchadores of Mexico clashing with Major League Wrestling’s best of the best, MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran presides over the action from sold out arenas in Mexico to underground fight clubs.”

MLW CEO Court Bauer added, “MLW AZTECA is the next chapter in our on-going anthology series, and it will take MLW, its wrestlers and our fans to a very different and thrilling setting.”

MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6 at 8pm ET via FITE and the official MLW YouTube channel. It will then air on Saturday, January 8 at 10pm ET via beIN SPORTS on cable/satellite.

MLW also noted that the series finale of their “Fusion: ALPHA” show will air on Wednesday, December 15, concluding the 13-part mini-series that premiered earlier in the fall.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.