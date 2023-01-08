Samoan Swat Team are now champions.

Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. At the tapings, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman’s reign as MLW World Tag Team Champions came to an end.

The duo lost their belts to Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i).

Post-match, Finau shared a photo of them with the belts after their win.

