Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings on Saturday night in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Dr. Dax defeats Moses

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (w/Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) ended in a no contest

The Billington Bulldogs (Mark Billington & Thomas Billington) defeat Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas & Myron Reed)

Sam Adonis (w/Cesar Duran, Cinco & Uno) defeats Calvin Tankman

Microman defeats Real1

Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) defeats Davey Boy Smith Jr. (w/Mark Billington & Thomas Billington)

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match: Taya Valkyrie (w/Cesar Duran & Uno) (c) defeats Zoey Skye

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeats YAMATO

Hardcore Match: AKIRA defeats Mike Law

La Estrella, Lince Dorado & Microman defeat Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro & Uno (w/Cesar Duran)

Hardcore Match: Rickey Shane Page defeats Mance Warner

MLW World Tag Team Title Street Fight: Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) defeat Hustle And Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka) (c)

Billie Starkz defeats Kayla Kassidy