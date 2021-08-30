AEW President Tony Khan has announced two more competitors for the Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view – Hikaru Shida and Emi Sakura.

There are now 10 spots left in the 21-person match that will take place on The Buy In pre-show. Shida and Sakura join Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and Diamante as announced names.

The winner of the match will become the new #1 contender to the AEW Women’s World Title, currently held by Britt Baker. She will defend against Kris Statlander at the pay-per-view.

AEW All Out will air live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Sunday, September 5. Below is the current card:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Miro (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, 10 more competitors TBA

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

BREAKING NEWS before #AEWDarkElevation: #AEW GM @TonyKhan has announced @shidahikaru & @EmiSakura_gtmv are the newest entrants into the Casino Battle Royale on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In, streaming LIVE Sept. 5 at 7e/4p on #AEW’s official YouTube channel before #AEWAllOut on PPV. pic.twitter.com/a2ucYDOvl8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2021

