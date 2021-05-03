Jay White is the new NEVER Openweight Champion after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.

The finish of the match saw Tanahashi force White to tap out with the cloverleaf, but the referee missed the tap due to outside interference by Gedo. They did some spots before White hit the blade runner for the three count.

This marks Jay White’s first reign with the NEVER Openweight Title.