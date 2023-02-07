Indie wrestler Jason Cade is now working as a WWE Producer.

It was previously noted that Cade would be starting soon in the new role, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade was at this week’s RAW to work behind-the-scenes as a producer.

Cade served as the producer for last night’s Indi Hartwell vs. Dana Brooke match that was taped for WWE Main Event. You can click here for this week’s Main Event spoilers, which also featured Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Creed Brothers.

It remains to be seen if Cade is working on a trial or full-time basis, but he was brought in to help produce women’s division matches.

As noted a few weeks back, Tyson Kidd referred Cade to WWE and Cade helped Kidd produce the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

