Zoey Stark helped WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions today.

Stratus controlled most of the match, which seemed to go on for a while. At one point Lynch mounted offense but Stratus tried to crawl under the ring. Lynch stopped her, then rolled her back into the ring, but that’s when Stratus distracted the referee. This allowed Stark to come from under the ring and hit the Z360 on Lynch. Stark then rolled Lynch back in and Trish hit Stratusfaction for the pin to win.

It was reported that Lynch vs. Stratus would continue into SummerSlam in August, so a Stark vs. Lynch feud will allow them to keep things going until then. Stark was just drafted from WWE NXT to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

This was Trish’s first singles match since her loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

Below are several shots of today’s match at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

