Darby Allin believes the AEW roster should be split now that the promotion has a new program.

The former two-time TNT Champion spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri from ET Canada, where he explained that with the addition of the new series AEW Collision, the roster is large enough to split it up evenly amongst the brands.

I’m excited because if it is a hard brand split where there is a ‘Dynamite’ and a ‘Collision,’ it gives people more opportunity to be seen. With our roster, that’s all you can ask for. It’s a loaded roster with a lot of hungry people. Bring it on. It would be so fun to me.

Collision is set to premiere on June 17th from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The debut show is also expected to be the return of CM Punk, who has not appeared on AEW programming since the incident that occurred backstage at ALL OUT 2022. Tony Khan addressed a potential brand split during the media call for Double or Nothing. Click here to see what he had to say.

As for Allin, he will be headlining this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a Four-Way matchup for the AEW World Championship. The title bout will feature the other pillars of AEW, Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, and current world champion, MJF.