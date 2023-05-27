WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained his title at Night of Champions today.

The WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event saw GUNTHER dominate Mustafa Ali, picking up the pin with a dropkick and a powerbomb. Ali had his moments of offense, but The Ring General controlled most of the bout.

GUNTHER has been champion since defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 SmackDown, and is approaching one year with the strap.

Below are several shots of today’s Ali vs. GUNTHER match from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

WWE entrances the go hard™️#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/ExiXvjtbO9 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023

One of the longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns of all time 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀. Take a bow, @Gunther_AUT 🏆#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/PHYfyYGWFa — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023

