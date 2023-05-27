Asuka is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Today’s WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event saw Asuka defeat Bianca Belair to capture the RAW Women’s Title. Asuka missed her first mist attempt, but then put the mist all over her fingers, and used them to block the KOD and blind Belair. Asuka then finished Belair off with two kicks for the win.

This is Asuka’s third reign with the red brand title. Belair began her first reign at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022 by defeating Becky Lynch. She held the strap for a record 419 recognized days.

Below are several shots of today’s title change from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1662526663421206531

ASUKA ES LA NUEVA CAMPEONA DE RAW Ayuda se pone Blue Mist en su mano y luego le llena los ojos a Bianca y asi tenemos nueva RAW Women's Champion.#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/IHmWLezPh1 — CR Wrestling (@wrestling_cr) May 27, 2023

