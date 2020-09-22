According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s RETRIBUTION faction may be pushing for a serious tone on air, but the group is being met with laughter backstage due to their absurd presentation. The report notes that the new names and appearances given to the rising stars, which include Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Mercedes Martienz, and Dio Maddin, are “making the road for these guys impossible to climb.”

Just talked to a source who was in the building last night… said the presentation of Retribution was a major topic of discussion, met w/ LAUGHTER at times backstage. Direct quote: “The masks & names are already making the road for these guys impossible to climb” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 22, 2020

