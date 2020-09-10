Ring of Honor recently returned to its home-base in Maryland to film new content following a temporary shutdown of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fightful Select, the travel restrictions due to the virus outbreak has left ROH shorthanded. Reports are that two of their biggest talents, Bandido and Mark Haskins, were unable to make the show and has thrown a wrench in their tag team and six-man tag team division.

ROH is preparing for their Pure Title tournament, with 16-men competing to be crowned new champion.

