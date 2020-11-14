Long-time pro wrestler Tom Prichard was recently asked by Fightful Select whether there would be any chances of him returning to WWE now that his brother, Bruce Prichard, has returned to a position of power within the company. The report mentions that Tom denied those rumors, claiming that he had some choice words with the head of talent relations during his departure back in 2012.

Prichard had several stints in WWE, beginning in the mid-90s and most recently from 2007-2012. He was the head trainer at Deep South Wrestling before being moved to FCW, which would eventually become NXT.