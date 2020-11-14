According to Fightful Select, Portuguese wrestling star Killer Kelly actively kept her departure from NXT UK secret, as she did not want to publicize the news and build mysterious intrigue when working other events. The move was a success as many were unaware of her status with the company when appearing at said events.

The report also mentions how Kelly believes that WWE forgot about her “Killer Kelly” moniker, which is why she was able to use it when working there. She was initially worried that she was going to have to undergo a name change, but was relieved when her contract listed the name as she wanted it.