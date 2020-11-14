WWE star Chelsea Green revealed early this morning on Twitter that she is having surgery on her broken wrist, which she suffered during her debut on last night’s episode of SmackDown. Green writes, “Just like the rest of my career, I couldn’t have an easy debut! LOL, that just wouldn’t be fit for my wild journey. I’m headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back!”

Green’s fiance and former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) wrote his own post on Instagram commenting on Green’s unfortunate circumstances. He says, “Welp…tonight was bittersweet. I’ve seen her get told no by WWE…to getting hired…to doing nothing in NXT…to finally get a NXT match but breaking her wrist during it…to getting surgery, rehabbing, coming back and still doing nothing…to getting “called up”…to going back to NXT…to getting “called up” again…to debuting on Raw but it was a taped episode and segment was cut…to doing nothing…to finally debuting on SmackDown tonight…but breaking her wrist and needing surgery again! JESUS! But @chelseaagreen is a fighter and she will come back again and be the STAR that she is destined to be. I love you.”

