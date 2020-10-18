AEW superstar Miro recently revealed on his Twitch channel that indie sensation Benjamin Carter, who worked several dates for AEW, had signed with WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Carter’s decision to sign with WWE stems from the COVID-19 pandemic effecting the independent circuit, which have severely limited wrestlers like Carter from being able to find steady work. He’s also trained at the Black & Brave Academy in Iowa under the mentorship of former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins.

Carter was mainly utilized on AEW’s Youtube series DARK, but did shine in his singles-bout against Scorpio Sky on the promotion’s one-hour Dynamite special last month. The report notes that Carter will most likely start out in NXT UK, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Stay tuned.