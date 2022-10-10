The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that former two-time heavyweight champion Nick Aldis will be taking on Odinson at the promotion’s November 12th pay-per-view evenet from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana.
— NWA (@nwa) October 10, 2022
UPDATED CARD FOR HARD TIMES III:
-Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA world title
-Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA women’s title
-Cyon will defend the NWA National title
-The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars for the NWA U.S. tag team titles
-Homicide vs. Kerry Morton for the NWA Junior Heavyweight title
-Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana for the vacant NWA Television title
-EC3 vs. Thomas Latimer
-Nick Aldis vs. Odinson