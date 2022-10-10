The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that former two-time heavyweight champion Nick Aldis will be taking on Odinson at the promotion’s November 12th pay-per-view evenet from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana.

🚨 Former #NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealNickAldis will finally get his hands on @OdinsonOfAsgard after the Asgardian Warrior blindsided the National Treasure at #NWA74!! 🔥 #HardTime3 Sat, Nov 12!

UPDATED CARD FOR HARD TIMES III:

-Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA world title

-Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA women’s title

-Cyon will defend the NWA National title

-The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars for the NWA U.S. tag team titles

-Homicide vs. Kerry Morton for the NWA Junior Heavyweight title

-Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana for the vacant NWA Television title

-EC3 vs. Thomas Latimer

-Nick Aldis vs. Odinson