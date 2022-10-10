WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman joined a recent edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up the Degeneration-X reunion on this evening’s Raw, where Waltman expresses his desire for the group to recognize Chyna for her contributions to DX during the Attitude Era. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he hopes DX honors Chyna at tonight’s reunion on Raw:

The only person that’s not with us obviously is Joanie (Laurer) [Chyna]. I hope that tonight, we don’t forget to honor her or we don’t just brush past that. As far as the rest of us go, everyone is in a really good place right now. I’m pretty grateful for that.

Hopes that their segment doesn’t involve burying younger talent:

I was joking with somebody earlier about us going out there and burying some of the younger talent like my friends and I have done in the past when they’ve had us come on. I hope that doesn’t happen. Let’s please not do that. I just want to have some fun. Maybe do something to uplift some of the talent that is there.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)