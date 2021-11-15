AEW has announced on Twitter that new number one title contender Bryan Danielson will be facing off against the Dark Order’s Evil Uno on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

.@bryandanielson won the Eliminator Tournament & is #1 contender to NEW #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage! Bryan aims to continue his amazing unbeaten AEW run + potentially get in Hangman’s head THIS WEDNESDAY #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT: Bryan Danielson vs. @EvilUno pic.twitter.com/al2gQkjByU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson versus Evil Uno

-Sammy Guevara versus Jay Lethal for the TNT championship

-Orange Cassidy/Tomohiro Ishii versus Butcher and The Blade

-Nyla Rose versus Hikaru Shida quarterfinals matchup for the TBS title tournament

-The Acclaimed versus Dante Martin/Lio Rush