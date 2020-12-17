MLW has announced the second title match for the upcoming Kings of Colosseum event.

The match will see CONTRA Unit’s Mads Krügger take on MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone with the title on the line.

MLW Kings of Colosseum will air on Wednesday, January 6 in the normal MLW Fusion timeslot. It was originally scheduled to air as a pay-per-view, but MLW will be airing the special event free for fans.

Stay tuned for more on MLW Kings of Colosseum. Below is the updated card:

MLW Middleweight Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Mads Krügger vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Here's our own @AliciaAtout who's trying to stay away from the mayhem ensuing backstage between CONTRA and Hammerstone with the #KingsOfColosseum control center with a MAJOR update for January 6th. #MLWFusion 📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports 🔗 https://t.co/6FltkWn5Qe pic.twitter.com/1liNcoajqs — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 17, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.