The WWE Women’s World Title will be defended in India for the first time ever.

WWE has announced that WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Natalya at Superstar Spectacle.

This will be the third televised title match between Ripley and Natalya since Ripley won the strap from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Ripley retained at Night of Champions on May 27, and then again on the July 4 RAW.

The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event will take place on Friday, September 8 from the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Below is the updated card:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.