The Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Impact has announced that Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne will defend the titles against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Slammiversary.

Last Thursday’s Impact saw Valkyrie return to the Impact storylines to save Rosemary from a beatdown by the champs, which came after her win over Dashwood.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Special Guest Enforcer: Mickie James.

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, two mystery partners TBA)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.