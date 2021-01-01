Angel Garza is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

As seen in the video below, WWE released video of Garza pinning R-Truth to capture the title during the TikTok New Year’s Eve party livestream.

This is Garza’s first run with the 24/7 Title. Truth began his 45th reign back at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

Stay tuned for more on Garza winning the WWE 24/7 Title.

